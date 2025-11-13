Senator Reed Presents Local Vietnam Veteran with Combat Action Ribbon

CRANSTON, R.I. — U.S. Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, hosted a special medal ceremony honoring Alexander “Al” Galinelli, a Vietnam veteran and former Warren Fire Chief, for his distinguished military and community service.

Galinelli served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969 aboard the USS Waldron (DD-699), a Sumner-class destroyer that earned one battle star for its role providing gunfire support during the Vietnam War.

At Friday’s ceremony, Senator Reed presented Galinelli with the long-overdue Combat Action Ribbon, a highly regulated and historically significant Navy and Marine Corps honor created during the Vietnam era.

“Chief Al Galinelli is a true patriot who has dedicated his life to service — from standing a post for freedom during Vietnam to saving countless lives here at home in Warren,” Reed said. “A grateful nation and a proud state give our eternal thanks to Chief Galinelli and his family.”

Galinelli expressed appreciation for finally receiving the medal, saying that service “has always been very important to my family” and that these honors “will forever be a part of my family’s history.”

Following his Navy service, Galinelli worked at Brown University and later joined the U.S. Naval Station Newport Fire Department before achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter in Warren. Over a 52-year career — including nearly 30 years as Warren’s fire chief — he became one of the town’s most respected public servants.

Senator Reed also presented Galinelli with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star, and the Honorable Discharge Button.

Galinelli resides in Warren with his longtime partner, Sue Annarummo. He is the father of two daughters, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of two.

