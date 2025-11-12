Middletown’s IHOP — the Oldest in New England — Begins Major Renovation and Expansion

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — The oldest IHOP in New England is getting a big upgrade. IHOP Middletown, built in 1967 and a fixture on Aquidneck Island for nearly 60 years, has begun a major expansion and full-scale renovation while keeping its signature A-frame design.

The project adds 1,300 square feet to the restaurant and includes a full interior remodel. Plans call for three new restrooms, an expanded kitchen with new hoods and refrigeration, a reconfigured server line, and new prep and dishwashing areas. Guests will also see all-new seating inside the A-frame, about 50 additional seats, and upgrades to the roof, insulation, plumbing, and electrical systems. Outside, the parking lot will be resurfaced and landscaping refreshed.

The remodel will also allow IHOP Middletown to expand its menu options, including beer, wine, and mimosas — all while maintaining free on-site parking.

“We’re doubling our team and creating new jobs in an exciting new space,” said owner Bill Cardinal, who operates the restaurant with his wife, Karen. “This project has all the features of a brand-new restaurant, and we know our guests will love it.”

The family-run business continues to be a community mainstay. The Cardinals’ daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Philip Da Costa, work at the restaurant daily, while Bill’s brother Glen — who’s been there since day one — still greets customers, with his wife Suzanne often helping, too.

IHOP Middletown will remain open through most of the renovation, with only short closures during key construction phases. Guests can continue enjoying breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

Hours:

Sunday–Thursday: 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 7 a.m.–Midnight

