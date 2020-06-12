The City of Newport is providing support for a human rights demonstration scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th at Miantonomi Park in the City’s North End.

In addition to supplying staging and sound equipment for a speaker’s program, the City has also been working with organizers to ensure pedestrian safety for a planned march that will take demonstrators from Miantonomi Park to Equality Park.

Accordingly, Newport residents and visitors are advised that traffic may be temporarily restricted between the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate demonstrators along the following streets:

Admiral Kalbfus Road at Hillside Avenue

Hillside Avenue to Bedlow Avenue

Malbone Road from Bedlow Avenue to Broadway

And Broadway to Equality Park

Once again, the City of Newport is committed to protecting and supporting all those who wish to exercise their Constitutional right to peacefully assemble and are working in close coordination with our local and statewide partners in order to ensure the health and safety of our entire community.