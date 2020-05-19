Gooseberry Beach, the most beautiful and family friendly beach in the state of Rhode Island, is tentatively scheduled to open for Members Only on Saturday, May 30th.

The beach won’t remain members only for the entire summer however. Non-member season passes will be awarded on a lottery basis for those who have consistently purchased season passes in the past and winners will be notified by by June 15th. If that person declines to purchase a sticker, the next person selected on the list will be contacted.

The famous Gooseberry Beach Snack Shack, which boasts the best lunch in Newport, will be open for business! However, the Wednesday night music series is canceled for the season.

No daily parking or walk-on guests will be permitted until further notice.