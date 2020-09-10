Infosys joined Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor Thursday to announce that it plans to hire 500 additional tech workers in Rhode Island by 2023. In 2019, Infosys opened its Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island’s strong leadership, positive business climate, and innovative spirit are exactly what Infosys looks for in a host community,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. “We are excited to increase our commitment to the State and continue nurturing design-focused specialists, as well as tech talent to serve the needs of our clients in the U.S.”

“Infosys has been a critical partner to Rhode Island since setting up shop in Providence two years ago,” said Governor Gina Raimondo. “I’m grateful for their contributions to our state, including this commitment to 500 additional tech jobs by 2023, recent work to launch the “CRUSH COVID RI” application that is helping get the pandemic under control, and participation in Back to Work RI. I look forward to continuing to work together to create opportunities for Rhode Islanders in the years to come.”

The new employees will work on a variety of tech-focused roles, and Infosys’ recently launched Reskill & Restart program will be among the channels used to recruit and train employees. This new initiative, explicitly aimed at reskilling workers who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, begins with an aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminates in matching them with available positions.