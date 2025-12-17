Providence Police Request Video From Areas Shown on Map in Brown University Shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence police on Wednesday released a detailed map outlining the movements of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University, as investigators intensify efforts to reconstruct the suspect’s path before and after the attack and to gather additional video evidence from the public.

The map identifies specific streets where authorities say video footage confirms the individual’s presence on the day of the shooting. Areas shaded in green mark locations where the person of interest was captured on camera in the hours leading up to the attack. Streets highlighted in red indicate locations where footage places the individual immediately after the shooting, according to the police.

A broader area, shown in blue, designates a zone where investigators are seeking additional security or vehicle camera recordings from any time that day. Officials said footage from private homes, businesses and vehicles — including doorbell cameras and dashboard systems — could prove critical in establishing a comprehensive timeline and narrowing investigative leads.

The release of the map represents the latest step in a fast-moving investigation that has drawn local, state and federal law enforcement resources. Police have emphasized that the markings reflect confirmed sightings based on available video and are intended to guide residents and businesses who may unknowingly possess relevant recordings.

Authorities are urging anyone within the blue zone, or anyone who traveled through the marked areas on the day of the shooting, to review their footage carefully. Residents and business owners who need help accessing or reviewing security or vehicle camera recordings are encouraged to contact investigators.

Providence police said tips and assistance can be directed to the department’s tip line at 401-272-3121. Officials noted that information from the public remains a key component of the investigation as they work to piece together events surrounding one of the most serious acts of violence in the city’s recent history.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

