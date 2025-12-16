‘America’s Tall Ship’ Eagle Will Make 2026 Port Call in Newport, R.I.

NEWPORT, R.I. — “America’s Tall Ship” is heading back to the City by the Sea in 2026.

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the full 2026 sail training schedule for the USCGC Eagle, confirming a summer stop in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 31 to August 3, 2026. The voyage includes 13 port calls nationwide, including the five official Sail 250 cities—New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston—in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The 295-foot three-masted barque is the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service. Each summer, the Eagle trains the Coast Guard’s next generation of officers, offering hands-on instruction in seamanship, navigation, and leadership.

Originally launched in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany, as the Horst Wessel, the ship was taken by the United States as a war reparation after World War II and recommissioned as the USCGC Eagle. Since 1946, the vessel has been based in New London, Connecticut.

With 23 sails, more than 22,000 square feet of sail area, and six miles of rigging, the Eagle remains one of the most iconic sights under sail—making its Newport visit a highlight of the 2026 maritime season. Public tour information will be announced closer to its arrival.

Full 2026 Eagle Port Schedule

* May 8–11: TBD

* May 23–25: Pensacola, FL

* May 28–June 1: New Orleans, LA (Sail 250)

* June 11–14: Charleston, SC

* June 19–22: Norfolk, VA (Sail 250)

* June 25–28: Baltimore, MD (Sail 250)

* July 4–8: New York City, NY (Sail 250)

* July 11–14: Boston, MA (Sail 250)

* July 24–27: Portland, ME

* July 31–August 3: Newport, RI

* August 7–10: Greenport, NY

* August 14: New London, CT

With its steel hull, 150-foot masts, and a permanent crew of 58 guiding trainees through life at sea, the Eagle continues to serve as a powerful symbol of America’s maritime heritage. Newport—already one of the world’s great sailing cities—will welcome the ship as a centerpiece of a celebratory summer.

