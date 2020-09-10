Governor Gina M. Raimondo has ordered that the Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 11 in honor of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“This September 11th, we remember the victims of the deadly attacks 19 years ago, and we commemorate the courage of those who put themselves in harm’s way to save others,” said Governor Raimondo. “On that solemn day, America showed its true colors – coming together in solidarity, in strength, and in service. We must honor the men and women we lost that day by continuing to fight for American ideals of justice and equality in everything we do.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a mark of respect.