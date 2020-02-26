This highly energy efficient, contemporary, industrial-look house of glass, stainless, and sleek lines was completed in 2016. Within a short walking distance to King Park, Newport Harbor, and downtown Newport, this is the perfect house for a family looking for a move-in condition, modern dwelling.

This 6 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half-bath home could be utilized as a single family, a family compound, or a main house and guest house. Filled with light and openness, the main house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths. Its clean-look, ultra modern entertainment-focused kitchen totally opens with vast sliders onto the private courtyard with fire pit.

The second level “guest suite” with its private entry offers income opportunity for the Buyer. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry.

A luxurious master suite in the main residence creates a unique luxury-hotel experience complete with glass walls, steam shower, walk-in closets, spa tub, fireplace, and wet bar.

The 2500 sq ft heated entertainment area with theater, sauna, and wine racks is perfect for those wanting family and friends close. Entertaining “Newport Style” is easy with the three harbor view decks and additional outdoor space.

