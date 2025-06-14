GoFundMe Launched for Portsmouth Teen in ICU With Life-Threatening Injuries After Graduation Party Tragedy

A GoFundMe has been launched for 17-year-old Aaron Delgado, a Portsmouth High School junior who remains in the ICU following the devastating incident last weekend at the Portuguese American Citizens Club.

Aaron has already undergone four surgeries at Rhode Island Hospital and faces a long road to recovery, according to her aunt, Dawn Delgado, who started the fundraiser.

Aaron is described as a dedicated member of the school’s color guard and dance team, with a calm and quiet demeanor and a smile that “lights up a room.” Her aunt wrote that “family and friends are the most important things to her.”

“As many of you know, last Saturday we all as a community endured a traumatic event,” the fundraiser states. “With the burden of upcoming medical bills any donation would be greatly appreciated.”

The community has begun rallying around the Delgado family, but much more support is needed as Aaron continues to fight through intensive treatment and recovery.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-aaron-delgados-road-to-recovery

