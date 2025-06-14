Obituary: Peter Barry (1950-2025)

Peter Barry, 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully June 12, 2025 at home, surrounded by love.

Born December 12, 1950 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph Barry and Louise Snyder, Peter built a remarkable life marked by love, humor, intelligence, and generosity. A longtime resident of Lepes Road in Portsmouth, Peter found joy in life’s simple pleasures—painting, playing golf and tennis, and savoring morning coffee on his back porch overlooking the ocean.

Peter earned his law degree from Suffolk Law School and began his career as an attorney in the 1970s. In 1979, he transitioned into the automotive industry, taking over Barry’s Auto Group and growing it from a single dealership into a thriving network of eleven stores. Known for his vision and leadership, Peter served as President of the Rhode Island Dealers Association and as a National Director for Nissan North America. One of his proudest professional achievements was winning Time Magazine’s Car Dealer of the Year. His professional legacy is one of integrity, ambition, and excellence.

Above all, Peter was a devoted family man. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alicia Barry; his daughter, Jordan Cook, and her son, Grayson Cook; and his son, Lucas Barry, his wife Erika, and their two daughters, Emerson and Lennon Barry. Peter cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather, and nothing brought him greater pride or joy than time spent with his family.

He was also a loyal friend to many—known for his sharp wit, boundless kindness, and unforgettable sense of humor. A lifelong sports fan, Peter passionately cheered for the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, often bringing his signature energy and commentary to every game.

Peter’s passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as brilliant, hilarious, one-of-a-kind, and endlessly generous.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Peter’s memory, the family kindly requests that charitable donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Child & Family of Middletown, RI—organizations that reflect his compassion and commitment to helping others.

Peter Barry’s life was a gift to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

