Obituary: Pamela Braman (1944-2025)

The family of Pamela Helen Braman, of Middletown, RI, is saddened to announce her passing at 80 years of age while residing at Royal Health Forest Farm. Pam was born at Newport Hospital on October 15, 1944. She was the second child of Donald Stewart and Mary Helen Otto Braman.

Pam leaves her brothers, Eric (Patricia), James (Teresa), David (Catherine), Robert (Eileen), and John (Julie); and sisters, Elizabeth Schenck (William), Deborah Barth (Stephen), Mary Arnold, and Anne Baptista (Joseph). In addition, she leaves 29 nieces and nephews and 38 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents along with her brother, Donald Stewart, Jr.

Pam graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy (’62). She continued her higher education at College of Our Lady of the Elms (’66) with a BA degree in Elementary Education and Social Work, then moved on to New York and completed her Master’s in Social Work at Fordham University (’71).

Her professional career began in the summer of ’66 with Head Start and then a year at Aquidneck Elementary School as a first grade teacher. She spent the summer of ’67 traveling in Europe and returned to the US, landing in New York working with Catholic Charities Family Services as a Social Worker. Pam’s social work career took a variety of forms including clinical, art based and play therapy, as well as community social work. After many years in NY, England, and Florida, Pam returned to RI and started employment with Stopover Services of Newport County, then finally at Newport County Community Mental Health Center. While in RI she also had a private practice providing counseling, biofeedback and massage therapy. All Saints Academy provided a landing spot for Pam after retirement in its After School program.

Early on in life Pam was drawn to music, playing the piano and later both the saxophone and cello. She greatly enjoyed throwing pottery and creating her own art. Pam could be found digging in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, enjoying the birds and other creatures that graced her property. Pam was small in stature but large in heart when it came to her beloved cats who were her steadfast companions. Pamela was a member of One Ohana and an associate of the Sister’s of Saint Chretienne.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Royal Health Forest Farm for their care of our sister over the last two years. Pam requested for all who knew her to pay forward a kindness as you move throughout your day, or consider a donation to Sisters of Saint Chretienne addressed to: Sister Lisette Michaud SSCH, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlboro, MA 01752. At Pam’s request, there will be no services.