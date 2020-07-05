Well if 2020 hasn’t been crazy enough, now comes this news from the Kardashian clan.

Kanye West says he’s running for president of the United States. Saturday night the grammy winning artist tweeted his intention to join the 2020 campaign. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Strangely, Kanye is probably the most mentally competent of all three candidates. Not that that’s saying much.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back West in his quest for the White House.

“You have my full support!” he replied.

Future First Lady kim Kardashian seems to be on board as well.

Although Family Guy creator and RISD grad Seth MacFarlane might be onto something with his response.

West famously visited the Oval Office in October of 2018, sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat and saying “I love this guy right here,” while posing with Trump.

So yea, 2020 has been a strange year. Kobe, COVID, Brady and Gronk to Tampa Bay, murder hornets, I broke my ankle, and now Kanye’s running for president.

I mean, it can’t can’t get any crazier, right?

.

.

.

Spoke to soon!

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

Alrighty then…Wake me up in 2021!