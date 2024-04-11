OJ Simpson Dead At 76

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson, infamous for his involvement in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the 1990s, has passed away at age 76after battling cancer. Simpson died Wednesday in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his family.

According to a statement released by his family on Thursday, Simpson, who had been battling prostate cancer in recent years, was surrounded by his children and grandchildren when he passed away Wednesday night. In the statement, the family requested privacy and grace during this time of transition.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson’s life was marked by both triumphs and controversies. He rose to fame as a Heisman-winning football player at USC and a legendary figure for the Buffalo Bills. Beyond football, Simpson was a prominent figure in Hollywood, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows and serving as a spokesperson for Hertz for many years.

However, Simpson’s image took a drastic turn in the 1990s when he was accused of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Despite being acquitted in a highly publicized trial, the case left a stain on his legacy, overshadowing his previous accomplishments.

