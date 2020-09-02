For the first time ever, a member of the Kennedy family has lost a congressional race in Massachusetts.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, has lost his primary challenge to Democratic U.S Senator Ed Markey.

Breaking: Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer https://t.co/avajRV4tjc pic.twitter.com/pNA9ejF4dH — POLITICO (@politico) September 2, 2020

Kennedy was considered a lock when he entered the race last year. However a series of missteps and frankly a really terrible campaign doomed the scion of America’s most famous political family.

The race was a beltway battle between far left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who supported Senator Markey and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who jumped into the fray to protect the Kennedy dynasty.

Kennedy conceded to Markey in a phone call Tuesday evening.

Markey will face the winner of the Republican primary, Kevin O’Connor, in November in what is considered to be a cake walk.