In commemoration of the 26th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, I’ve put together a few favorite Nirvana performances that prove that even though Kurt is gone, his legacy will live on forever.

Something in the Way (Unplugged – 1994)



Nirvana – In Bloom (Alternate Version)



Breed (Live At The Paramount – 1991)



Lithium (Live at Reading – 1992)



Pennyroyal Tea (French TV – 1994)



My Best Friend’s Girl (Live In Munich, Germany – 1994)



First TV performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit



The time they punked a British TV show by blowing off Lithium and play Territorial Pissings!



Their hits in under two minutes!



During the last years of his life, Cobain struggled with heroin addiction, illness and depression. He also had difficulty coping with his fame and public image, and the professional and lifelong personal pressures surrounding himself and his wife, musician Courtney Love. On April 8, 1994, Cobain was found dead at his home in Seattle, the victim of what was officially ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head three days earlier on April 5th.. The circumstances of his death at age 27 have become a topic of public fascination and debate. Personally, I believe that he was murdered.

Rest in peace, Kurt. Thanks for the music!