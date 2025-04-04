Obituary: Colleen Beaver (1967-2025)

With heavy hearts but great affection, we celebrate the life of Colleen Beaver, who passed away on March 31, 2025, at the age of 58. Colleen was born on January 17, 1967, and spent her life bringing joy, compassion, and vibrant energy to everyone around her.

A proud graduate of Portsmouth High School and Katherine Gibbs School, Colleen dedicated over 30 years of her professional life to Human Resources at the Navy Base, where she became a respected figure and a reliable source of support for her colleagues. Known for her warm demeanor and infectious laughter, she made countless connections that transformed professional relationships into lasting friendships.

Outside of work, Colleen was a passionate painter and an enthusiastic volunteer for animal rescue, channeling her love for creativity and compassion into everything she did. Her spirit shone brightly in her art, and her kindness touched the lives of many furry friends seeking forever homes.

Colleen is lovingly remembered by her aunt and uncle, Sharon and Bob Vandenburgh, and cousins, John, Kevin and Blake Vandenburgh.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florence Beaver, and her brothers, Shawn and Steven Beaver.

Services for Colleen will be held at a later date.

