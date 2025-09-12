Providence’s NBC10 Gobbles Up ABC6 in Local TV Takeover

In a stunning shakeup for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts television, WJAR-TV (NBC10) has taken over operations of WLNE-TV (ABC6), marking a major shift in the local television market.

“Sinclair has acquired the non-licensed assets of WLNE-TV from Standard Media and will provide services to WLNE-TV pursuant to a services agreement,” Sinclair spokeswoman Jessica Bellucci confirmed Friday. Sinclair owns NBC10 and now controls the guts of ABC6.

WLNE staffers got the bad news Thursday, with some shown the door – including meteorologist Kelly Bates, a local favorite, who confirmed in a TikTok video that she had been let go.

♬ original sound – Kelly Bates @kellybatesri Oh FFS! It happened again!! Sinclair bought WLNE and let me go. I’m just part of the bloodbath at ABC6. It was the finest group of people I’ve ever worked with and I cannot overstate how much of an asset someone from ABC6 is. Hire them. They are the most reliable and resource people you will ever have the pleasure to work with. #openforwork

Sinclair, a broadcasting giant that runs 193 stations in 100 markets, has a reputation for cutting costs and streamlining operations.

Still, the company insists this move is about strengthening local coverage. “WJAR and WLNE represent the best of local broadcasting in the region,” Bellucci said. “We look forward to building on that legacy.”

The deal means Sinclair now operates two of the big three network affiliates in Southern New England, a rare move in a market where competition fuels coverage. For viewers, it could reshape how — and who — delivers the nightly news.

The transaction closed Friday morning, putting Sinclair squarely in control of two stations that have battled each other for decades.

For ABC6 employees and longtime viewers, the future just got a whole lot less certain.

