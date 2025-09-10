Obituary: Mary Williams (1949-2025)

February 4, 1949 — August 22, 2025

Mary Frances Williams has risen to the light of God’s kingdom. She leaves behind 4 sisters, Laura L Williams, Hilda C Smith, Elizabeth A Jackson, Jeannine L Carter and a brother, William W Williams Jr. Extended family grieves as Mary also leaves behind an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in her rise to glory by our father, William W Williams Sr, our mother, Frances M Williams and sister, Kathryn L Williams.

Mary had served her country enlisted in the United States Air Force and continued to serve as a healer and management in the medical field as a Registered Nurse. She attended Hazard Memorial School, St Catherine’s Academy, got her nursing certificate at the Newport Hospital School of Nursing and Master’s Degree in Nursing at American Sentinel University.

Mary was an avid music lover, musical historian and a musician/singer and had ministered as an organist for St Joseph’s church. Her empathy for mankind encompassed her need for these services and she is loved for what she’s accomplished in these fields.

Mary Frances Williams will be honored by service in her California state then returned to her original home in Newport, Rhode Island.

Family and friends are welcomed to join in celebration of Mary’s life at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport, RI on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Visitation will be 10:00am to 12:30pm with the service immediately following in the funeral home at 1:00pm. The vessel of her loving soul will be laid to rest with her preceding family who have already joined God’s glory. Burial with Military honors will follow services at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

Flowers will be accepted with option to donate to the Rheumatology Research Foundation. https://www.rheumresearch.org