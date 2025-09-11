Obituary: Diana Nance (1952-2025)

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Diana Lema Nance, who left this world peacefully on September 4, 2025, at the age of 73. Born on June 15, 1952, in Newport, Rhode Island, Diana was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Diana dedicated over 25 years of her life to The Newport Marriott, where she was known for her unwavering work ethic. After retiring, she became a devoted Food Pantry Coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club, where her passion for helping others shined brightly. A gifted cook, she loved to host gatherings for family and friends, creating lasting memories filled with laughter and love.

Diana was the cherished daughter of the late Thelma (DeWitt) Lema and Henry Lema. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Esther, Michael, Anthony, and Lawrence Lema, as well as her children, William Dodd and Catherine Clarke. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Lema-Paquin, and her husband, Douglas Paquin, of Middletown, Dawn Dodd-Cleary of Kentucky and Sonya Nance of Kentucky. Diana leaves her legacy through her grandchildren: Cassandra Clarke of New York, Kya Cleary of Kentucky, Maya Cleary of Tennessee, Kieve Nance, Yotese Hernandez, Lochiel Nance and Jaden Paquin of Newport RI. Her great-grandchildren are Masiya of Tennessee and Ulani and Olina of Newport. She is further survived by her sister, Elizabeth Lema of Connecticut, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Diana will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her kind heart and compassionate spirit touched the lives of many in her community.

A memorial service celebrating Diana’s life will be held on September 26, 2025, at 11:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. We invite all who loved her to join us in honoring her memory and reflecting on the legacy she leaves behind.

In this time of grief, let us remember the love and joy Diana brought into our lives, and let us carry her spirit forward through acts of kindness and community service, just as she did.