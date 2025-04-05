Trump Administration to Freeze $510 Million in Federal Funds to Brown University Over Antisemitism on Campus

The Trump administration is set to suspend $510 million in federal funding to Brown University, marking the latest move in a crackdown on Ivy League schools’ handling of antisemitism.

Brown’s Provost, Frank Doyle, addressed campus leaders in an email Thursday acknowledging “troubling rumors” about the suspension of research funds, but noted that there was no official confirmation of the action. This comes just days after President Trump’s administration halted research grants at Princeton University.

The federal government has escalated its scrutiny of dozens of universities, particularly following pro-Palestinian protests that sparked allegations of antisemitism last year. Columbia University was the first to feel the impact, with $400 million in federal funds at risk unless it implemented measures to ensure a safer environment for Jewish students. Columbia recently agreed to overhaul its student discipline policies and review its Middle East studies department.

Brown’s funding freeze is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to address what it calls “relentless antisemitism” on college campuses. The administration has also launched investigations at other elite universities and taken steps against foreign students linked to pro-Palestinian protests.

The White House has been vocal in its criticism of the Biden administration for not holding universities accountable, vowing a more aggressive stance on campus antisemitism. Under the Trump administration, the government has emphasized that universities must take immediate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all students, including Jewish students who may face harassment due to their identity or support for Israel.

This latest move against Brown University and other Ivy League institutions signals a shift in federal priorities, as the Trump administration seeks to prevent further antisemitic incidents on campus. Proponents of the initiative argue that universities must be held accountable for creating environments that foster open and inclusive dialogue without tolerating hate speech or discrimination.

Brown University’s response to this threat, while still unfolding, will likely shape the future of federal funding at other universities that have faced similar scrutiny. While the university has pledged to continue working with federal agencies, the Trump administration’s approach to addressing antisemitism on campus suggests that institutions will need to be more proactive in responding to these concerns in order to avoid financial repercussions.

As Brown University navigates these challenges, it faces growing pressure to align with the government’s demands, which include improving protections for Jewish students and making institutional changes to combat antisemitism on campus. The outcome of this situation could serve as a precedent for other universities grappling with similar issues.

The Trump administration’s stance on antisemitism is clear: universities that fail to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination will face significant consequences.

