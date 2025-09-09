Obituary: Kathleen Condry (1937-2025)

Kathleen A. Condry, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday September 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was born on November 21, 1937, in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of William J. (“Butts”) Hughes and Helen E. (Gifford) Hughes.

She was married to the late Daniel J. Condry for over 60 years.

Kathy was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest daughter was in middle school. After that she went to work full-time for the Newport Answering Service. She then went on to work for Newport Oil Company for over 15 years until her retirement. After retiring, Kathy decided to go back to work part-time as a clerk in the radiology department at Newport Hospital until her full retirement at age 70.

She was a 1955 graduate of Rogers High School in Newport, RI. While in high school she was a cheerleader and a member of the women’s volleyball team. Kathy went on to be a member of the Class of 1955 Reunion Committee for more than several reunions over the years. A fun fact about Kathy, at the age of 13, she was crowned “Little Miss Easton’s Beach”.

Alongside her husband Dan, she was dedicated to youth sports in Newport during the 1970’s and 80’s, including Newport Little League baseball, Newport Pop Warner football and Newport Babe Ruth baseball.

Kathy loved the beach; it was her passion. She spent many summers at Third Beach in Middletown with her family and friends. Sadly, the last couple of summers she could not get to the beach due to her mobility issues, but she still talked about her love for her favorite hobby – lounging at the beach.

Kathy loved all kinds of sports. “Grammy” as she was affectionately named, was blessed with athletic grandchildren; and loved to attend their sporting events (with “Gramps”) over the years. She also loved watching her favorite teams, the Patriots and the Celtics, on television.

She is survived by her son, Michael Condry of Middletown RI and his wife Monica, her daughters, Karen Norbury of North Kingstown, RI and her late husband John Norbury, Patricia Condry of Middletown, RI and Elizabeth (Condry) MacFarlane of Virginia Beach, VA and her husband Scott, her loving grandchildren, Erin Condry, Daniel (DJ) Condry and his wife Elizabeth, Cameron Condry and his partner Nina Traglia, Michelle Babbitt and her husband, Thomas, Steven Norbury, and his wife Julia and Kyle MacFarlane and is wife Kasey.

Not only was Kathy an amazing mother, and a loving grandmother, but she was also a great-grandmother to the loves of her life, Victoria Bianco, John Babbitt, Matilda Babbitt, Quinn Condry, Vivian Norbury, Trent Norbury and soon to be “baby MacFarlane” due later in September. She is also survived by her brother-in-law James Condry and his wife Dorothy, along with her nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their sincere thank you to Dr. David Cunningham for his many years of dedicated care and compassion for their mother. David was not only her doctor but also her friend.

During her final months, Kathy was a resident at the Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Newport. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the entire staff for their loving care and compassion.

Calling hours will be held on Friday September 12th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Church of Jesus Saviour, 509 Broadway in Newport on Saturday, September 13th, 2025 at 9:30 am.

Burial will follow in Middletown Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

