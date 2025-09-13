A Newport Treasure: $1.85 Million Colonial on John Street Offered by Connor Dowd

28-30 John Street | Newport, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,756 sq ft | Offered by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams for $1,850,000.

A distinguished Colonial at 28-30 John Street in Newport’s Historic Hill has been listed for $1,850,000, presenting a rare opportunity in one of the city’s most storied neighborhoods.

The residence, offered by Connor Dowd, balances historic character with modern versatility. Configured as either a single-family home or a two-unit property, the house includes architectural plans to unite the main living areas with the legal third-floor apartment.

Inside, the first floor features an open living, dining, and kitchen layout, alongside a den and powder room. Recently added ductless A/C provides year-round comfort. The second floor offers a primary suite with two closets and a private bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath.

The third floor, currently a studio apartment, includes a kitchen and a rooftop deck with harbor views, but could also serve as a fourth bedroom.

Outdoors, a fenced bluestone patio extends from the dining area, creating a private entertaining space in the heart of the city.

Steps from Newport’s waterfront, restaurants, boutiques, and beaches, this property captures the essence of Historic Hill living—where 18th-century architecture meets the ease of contemporary design.

