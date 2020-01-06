Look inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s $33.9 Brookline, MA home.

This custom-built 5-bedroom family home by renowned architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group, built in 2015 in collaboration with interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates is a one of a kind masterpiece. Situated on 5+ acres adjacent to the 9th hole of The Country Club with expansive views of plush landscaping offers privacy and serenity.

3-car garage, a stoned carport and circular driveway holds up to 20 vehicles. Entry foyer leads to a stunning dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen and a family room all with generous fenestration. Grand stairwell leads to 5 bedrooms on second floor. Lower level includes a recreation room, kids play room, full bath, wine room, gym, spa and outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

Additional 2400 sq. ft. detached Barn-inspired Guest House, with yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft, and walls that open up for natural air circulation provide a Zen-like experience. Located 5 miles from Back Bay.