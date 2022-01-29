BREAKING: Tom Brady is retiring!!!

Huge news out of the NFL. Tom Brady, the greatest player in the history of the NFL, is retiring from the league after 22 years and 7 Super Bowl Rings, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.



Tom Brady’s 22-year career:

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL’s all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243





Developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!