Tom Brady tweets “My NFL Career Can Legally Buy a Beer”

Tom Brady is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the day he was drafted.

The GOAT tweeted on Friday that his NFL career “can legally buy a beer” now.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

Brady was chosen by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

Still gets me fired up… https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

Brady holds many career quarterback records, including passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344), in addition to the most Pro Bowl selections (14). Never having a losing season, he is the NFL leader in career quarterback wins (264), quarterback regular season wins (230), quarterback playoff wins (34), and Super Bowl MVP awards (5), as well as the only Super Bowl MVP for two different teams. Brady’s success has also been noted for longevity, with him being the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three separate decades. At age 43 in Super Bowl LV, he is the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, along with being the oldest NFL MVP at age 40 in 2017. Brady is the only NFL quarterback named to two first-team all-decade teams (2000s and 2010s) and was named to the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

