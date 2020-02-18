Newport born artist Mia Tarducci is taking the art world by storm and she’s playing by her own rules! In 2008, Mia, single mother of four, struck out on a path to disrupt the art world and within a year’s time her work was hanging in the Carnegie Museum of Art where she has shown three times in the last decade.

In just one decade, Mia, a 1993 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1997 graduate of Georgetown University, has risen from complete obscurity to international acclaim with works hanging in private and corporate collections all over the world.

This 7′ x 24′ work now lives in the Palm Beach home of a billionaire NFL owner.

Mia’s “Spectrum Benches”, originally designed for her 2014 Emerging Artist of the Year exhibition, are available through custom orders at Monmade, Pittsburgh’s Innovative Craft Accelerator.

However not all of her work is that big, so don’t distress if you don’t have a 30 foot wall. Mia works directly with clients to create unique pieces of art and to accommodate their size needs.

Even I have one!

“When I see a sliver of light coming from a door or window of opportunity, I tend to kick it open. I’m going to keep doing that and see where it takes me.” – Mia Tarducci

Mia Tarducci can be reached at https://miatarducci.com

– Christian Winthrop