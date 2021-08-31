VIDEO – Caleb & Broad’s Rich Willis cruises 95-year-old nursing home resident around Newport

(original post – 8/31/16)
Feel good story of the day:
via Brian Rurak –
“We just did our own version of “A Wish Come True”. Rich Willis and I just made Wanita’s day/life by taking her on a motorcycle ride around Ocean Drive and thru downtown Newport.
This woman is FULL OF LIFE at 95 years young.
As we were getting her into the sidecar she said ” I’m going for a motorcycle ride and all those others are in there (Village House nursing home) sleeping!”
She had a blast waving to everyone and bringing a smile to every person we passed.”
Job well done, guys!!!
PS – Love the daredevil move with the pass on the left!!! 🙂
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!