VIDEO – Caleb & Broad’s Rich Willis cruises 95-year-old nursing home resident around Newport

(original post – 8/31/16)

Feel good story of the day:

via Brian Rurak –

“We just did our own version of “A Wish Come True”. Rich Willis and I just made Wanita’s day/life by taking her on a motorcycle ride around Ocean Drive and thru downtown Newport.

This woman is FULL OF LIFE at 95 years young.

As we were getting her into the sidecar she said ” I’m going for a motorcycle ride and all those others are in there (Village House nursing home) sleeping!”

She had a blast waving to everyone and bringing a smile to every person we passed.”