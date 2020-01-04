After taking 2019 off due to a high number of deployments, the Rhode Island National Guard Air Show will be returning in 2020.

The air show is scheduled to take place June 27th and 28th at Quonset State Airport.

“The entire Rhode Island National Guard team is excited to once again host the Open House Air Show,” said Major General Christopher Callahan. “This will be a particularly special occasion as our Airmen have returned home from deployment. We are thankful for their success overseas this past year and look forward to welcoming our community back to a beloved Rhode Island event.”

This year’s show will feature a wide variety of aerial performances including an F-22 Raptordemo, a C-17 Globemaster, the U.S. Air Force Academy Jump Team, a WWII heritage fight, Michael Goulian, the Shockwave Jet Truck, the Geico Skytypers, the National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules and UH-60 Blackhawks.

This will mark the 27th Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show.