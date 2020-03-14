A young boy from Westerly, RI has tested positive for coronavirus after receiving an autograph last week from a Utah Jazz player who also contracted coronavirus.

According to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, the boy attended the Celtic vs. Jazz game last Friday night in Boston. He didn’t say which player gave the boy an autograph, however Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for the disease.

Dr. Utpala Bandy MD MPH, RI State Epidemiologist, has recommended that all Springbrook students and staff self-quarantine effective immediately and through March 25th.