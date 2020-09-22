Rhode Island travelers must once again quarantine when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This includes anyone traveling from Rhode Island by train, bus, car, plane, boat and any other method of transportation.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York’s travel advisory list. The virus’ spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go.”

People traveling to Connecticut from designated hotspots now can get out of the quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel, which is not the case in New York and New Jersey. Regardless of a negative test, hotspot travelers must quarantine in those states for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below: