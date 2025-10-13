Tom and Aggie Perkins Killed Monday Morning After Plane Crashes Onto I-195 in Dartmouth

The Aquidneck Island community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Tom and Aggie Perkins, a beloved couple whose kindness, generosity, and spirit touched countless lives across Aquidneck Island. Tom and Aggie were killed Monday morning when their small plane crashed onto Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The aircraft went down on the grassy median near Exit 22 around 8:15 a.m., erupting into flames and forcing the closure of both sides of the highway for much of the day. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that both Tom and Aggie were aboard the plane and died at the scene.

The couple had departed from New Bedford Regional Airport and were en route to Kenosha, Wisconsin, when the plane went down shortly after takeoff. Federal investigators from the FAA and NTSB are assisting in determining what caused the crash.

The entire Aquidneck Island community is heartbroken by this loss. Tom and Aggie Perkins will be remembered for their deep love for each other, their family, and their hometown—a couple whose legacy will continue to shine in the lives they touched.

