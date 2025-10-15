What She’s Having: Megan de La Valette’s Got More Than Just a Great Cocktail to Serve You

Bartender at Pasta Beach Newport is a designation that Meghan de La Valette has been proudly carrying for seven years. “I absolutely love (it),” she said. “Pasta Beach is a gorgeous environment with laughter and storytelling, the sound of cocktail shakers shaking, and plates of hot pasta and pizza whizzing by.”

A graduate of Salve Regina University, Meghan has called Newport home for 23 years. “I fell deeply in love with this town and decided to stay after graduation, making Newport my forever home,” she said, and her Pasta Beach gig offers an opportunity to socialize with regulars and make new friends along the way. “I also adore the staff!” she said.

But the bartender’s cap is just one of many that this fascinating and dynamic entrepreneur wears. A whole treasure trove of storytelling is hidden just behind that sparkle you’ll see in her eye when you order your first, perfectly blended cocktail.

A motivated, creative self-starter from the jump, Meghan’s childhood pursuits were a curiosity to her parents. They weren’t much into cooking, but their little girl was — jumping into the kitchen with full determination, even writing menus. For her lemonade stand, she decided to diversify, adding her own handmade jewelry to the table.

If you can catch Meghan before the bar gets nutty (good luck), the avid traveler can regale you with stories of her journeys to Myanmar and Greece. A former yacht chef, she’s cruised the entirety of the Caribbean, crewed as a team member for various regattas, and worked with the America’s Cup team American Magic. During college, where she studied marketing and communications, she launched her first successful jewelry brand.

Today, she owns the online jewelry shop The Brass Mariner, “a timeless, nautical-inspired brand” whose signature pieces are harpoon cuffs cast in solid sterling silver or brass. Each piece is cast in Providence. “Fun fact: it used to be the jewelry capital of the U.S.,” she said. “I pride myself on having everything made in Rhode Island, from my packaging to my business cards.”

Following her work with the 36th America’s Cup campaign four years ago, Meghan took on a position as Yacht Charter Advisor for luxuryyachtcharters.com, starting with bookings for day charters and building to her current status advising clients on sailings that range from small groups and families to larger luxury charters around the world. Her key locations are the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean, as well as Greece, Croatia, and the western Mediterranean.

“After working on both private and charter boats for years, this was the best organic transition, and I am so happy to be a part of an ever-evolving industry,” she said.

If there’s a second to breathe when the business hats come off, Meghan and her husband, Etienne de La Valette, owner of British clothing purveyor The Royal Male, say that when they’re not cooking or spending time with their two new puppies, they like to keep it moving. Aside from the charter shows she attends to keep up with industry trends and nuances, Meghan said, “My husband and I travel a lot for fun. Last year we spent my 40th birthday in Japan.”

