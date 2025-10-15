Pivotal Brewing to Sell Newport Location on Broadway

Pivotal Brewing Company announced it plans to part ways with its Newport location at 140 Broadway, the former home of the beloved Salvation Café, saying that while the space has been “fantastic,” it doesn’t align with the company’s long-term vision.

“We came here to grow our beverage business—not to run a restaurant or event venue—and this spot just isn’t built for that vision,” the brewery said in a statement. “When we’re not on the right track, we pivot, because when you know, you know.”

The company said it will continue operating in the space while seeking a buyer or new tenant to take over the lease. The property is described as turnkey, with built-in event areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and an outdoor beer garden with a tiki bar. A full Newport liquor license is also available for sale.

Pivotal emphasized that its Bristol headquarters remains the company’s home base and will continue operations as usual. “Nothing changes at our main Bristol location,” the statement said. “That’s still home base and business as usual, with the continued focus on innovating and perfecting our craft.”

Those interested in the Newport opportunity are encouraged to contact the brewery directly at info@pivotalbrewing.com.

The company clarified that it is not selling any part of its brand—only the Newport building lease and liquor license.

