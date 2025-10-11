Obituary: Ian Almeida (1992-2025)

In Loving Memory of Ian T. Almeida:

June 26, 1992 – October 4, 2025

Ian lived his life with the same spirit as the sea he loved – calm, wild, and endlessly full of wonder. Whether he was out on the water or gathered with friends, he had a gift for making every moment feel easy and full of joy.

He felt most at home on the water, a space that gave him freedom, calm, and connection. He loved the sounds of the waves and the quiet of the early morning tides. His happiest moments were shared with the wind in his hair, salt on his skin, heading out on another boating trip just to see where the day would take him.

Those who knew Ian will remember his quick wit, easy going nature, steady kindness, and the way he showed up for the people he cared about. His easy smile and big heart were enough to make everyone around him feel at home. He believed in good friends, good stories, and the kind of moments that don’t need a photograph to be remembered. He taught us that happiness is grounded in simplicity and humor is the foundation of life and love. His endless curiosity, love for sharing quirky corners of history, and little stories most people overlooked but he found fascinating, will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his beloved partner Madisson (Maggie) Catanzaro, his mother Kathryn (Kate) Almeida, sister Zoe Almeida, nieces Kara Lafortune and Yanick Lafortune, grandmothers Joan Callahan Smith and Charlotte Almeida and Grandfather Rudolph Almeida, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him deeply.

He was preceded in passing by his father Brian Almeida, grandfather John (Jack) Smith, and Grandmother Delores Almeida.

Though he’s gone from our sight, his spirit remains in every wave that catches light, and in every moment of calm on the open sea.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at VFW Post 5390, located at 822 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.