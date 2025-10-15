Obituary: Anne Margaret Naisbitt (1952-2025)

Anne Margaret Naisbitt was born on August 16, 1952, in Providence, Rhode Island, to her mother, Gladys Condry, and father, George Condry, joining her older sister, Lynne Condry. Anne was 73 when she passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025.

She is survived and celebrated by her son, Scott Condry Naisbitt, her grandson, Wyatt Shawn Naisbitt, and her late son, Roy William Naisbitt III (Billy), along with the many friends she’s made over the years.

Anne spent her life caring for others, beginning with her attendance at the nursing school at Newport Hospital, where she went on to become a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit. Following her tenure at Newport Hospital, she cared for patients at Village House Nursing Home and worked for Visiting Nurses.

Loving and caring for people was deeply ingrained in her soul, even outside of a medical atmosphere. Her door was always open for neighbors, friends, her sons, and their friends—instilling a sense of love, safety, community, and home.

When she wasn’t busy caring for the community, she spent summers in Little Compton with her sons, Scotty and Billy, at Briggs Beach, where they shared many laughs, relaxing days in the salty ocean, and sunny days in the sand.

The family is deeply thankful for all the support received to help with her care at Heatherwood Skilled Nursing Facility—especially to Jim and Karen, who have not only been Anne’s lifelong friends but personally showed up to help in every way they could. There isn’t enough thanks in the world to express gratitude for the entire support system we were lucky enough to have.

In honor of this beautiful, giving woman, we invite you to join us on October 16, 2025, any time between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Parlor Bar & Kitchen (200 Broadway, Newport, RI) for a Celebration of Life.

