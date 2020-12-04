In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, Starbucks announced today that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line responders at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Here are the details:

Starting December 1 through December 31, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge (see full eligibility list below).

The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.

To further support the front-line responder community, the company also donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders and has plans to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season.

Free Coffee Offer Eligibility