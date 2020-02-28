This is the final weekend for skating at the Gurney’s Newport Skating Rink on the resort’s expansive North Lawn, located at 1 Goat Island.

Open through March 1st, guests and locals alike can glide across the ice while taking in unobstructed views of the famed Newport Bridge and Newport Harbor Lighthouse, decorated for the festive season. The ice rink at Gurney’s Newport is open daily for guests, visitors and locals Monday – Friday from 2pm – 9pm and Saturday & Sunday from 10am – 9pm.