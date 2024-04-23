Obituary: Ellen H. Lauzon (1936-2024)

September 28, 1936 – April 22, 2024

Ellen H. Lauzon, 87, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on April 22, 2024, at St Clare-Newport. She was the wife of Peter J. Lauzon.

Born in Newport, RI to the late Delbert C. and Margaret (Hussey) Hosch on September 28, 1936. She was a graduate of Rogers High School 1955 and a member of St Lucy’s Catholic Church. She is predeceased by her brothers, Paul Hosch and John Hosch, sisters, Faye Kerins and Joan Reiland.

Ellen is survived by her four daughters, Jeanne Houtchens, Michelle Blackburn, Margret Perlingiero and Mary Ellen Lauzon, and her nine grandchildren, Peter and Julianne Houtchens, Katherine Villardo, Grant and Brian Blackburn, Kelsey and Ian Godin, Emma and Eli Lauzon-Ardito.

Ellen was employed at the Newport Naval Base Dental Clinic as a secretary for many years.Ellen enjoyed spending time with daughters and grandchildren. She loved the beach, spending time walking and exploring the beach with her husband Peter. After she retired, she expanded her horizons by traveling throughout the US and Europe. She was an avid reader. Ellen also was a member of the Wet Paint Group with the Newport Art Museum and was a talented watercolor artist. She was also a student of the Salve Circle of Scholars. She was adventurous and often attended the Women’s Wilderness where she enjoyed her time with her friends and family.

Even in her later years while residing at St Clare’s in Newport she added humor and grace to her extended St. Clare family, whom we are eternally grateful for caring for our beloved mother.

Our family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for assisting our family with end-of-life care.

Remembering the beautiful soul of our beloved mother whose love and guidance will be an inspiration to lives of all those that she touched. Her gentle spirit and nurturing heart made this world a better place.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 25 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am, St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Rd, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

