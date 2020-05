I continue to hear from seasonal residents, summer residents and weekend warriors concerned about how long Governor Raimondo’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order will remain in effect. So I asked her this question during her Tuesday press conference.

“Governor: I’m hearing from lots of seasonal residents who want to come home to Rhode Island. How long do you envision the mandatory 14 day quarantine to remain in effect?”

Here’s her answer…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Winthrop (@newportbuzz) on May 6, 2020 at 11:19am PDT