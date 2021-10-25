2nd in U.S.: 90% of Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

Rhode Island ranks second in vaccinations in Contiguous U.S.

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced that the State has reached an important vaccination milestone: 90 percent of Rhode Islanders age 18 or older are now partially vaccinated against COVID-19. This ambitious goal was set by Governor McKee during the early months of the State’s vaccination campaign.

The 90 percent milestone was reached as Rhode Island becomes second among the 50 states in percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated. Additionally, the Moody’s Back-to-Normal Index, comprised of 37 national and seven state level indicators, ranks Rhode Island third nationally and first in the region for the state’s economic recovery.

“Rhode Island might be small, but we are mighty – especially when it comes to getting shots in arms,” said Governor McKee. “Thank you to each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to get vaccinated. It is because of you that we are leading the nation in vaccinations and economic recovery. Let’s keep going.”

In nearly 11 months, the State of Rhode Island and federal partners, and community partners, have partially vaccinated 90 percent of Rhode Islanders 18 or older with Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available at sites across the state now including community centers, local businesses, and schools. Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna booster shots are now available and accessible wherever primary series are offered.

“Reaching this 90 percent benchmark is the latest example of how Rhode Islanders have stepped up phenomenally throughout our COVID-19 vaccination campaign to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “Kudos are also due to all the community organizations throughout the state that worked so hard to get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as possible. To the eligible people who have not been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. COVID-19 vaccine is your best protection against serious COVID-19 illness. Visit C19vaccineRI.org, and get vaccinated today.”

You can make an appointment for a COVID-19 primary series or booster shot at www.vaccinateRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779.

