Nor’easter Set to Slam New England Tuesday and Wednesday

Christian Winthrop·
The National Weather Service in Boston is predicting that we’ll get hit by a Nor’easter beginning Tuesday afternoon with the worst weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region. Anticipated hazards include 50-60 mph gusts, 20’+ waves, & 3-6″ of rain.

 

