Nor’easter Set to Slam New England Tuesday and Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Boston is predicting that we’ll get hit by a Nor’easter beginning Tuesday afternoon with the worst weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region. Anticipated hazards include 50-60 mph gusts, 20’+ waves, & 3-6″ of rain.

[5 AM Mon Update] Hazardous conditions are possible Tuesday – Wednesday; a High Wind Watch continues for portions of E MA & RI. A Flood Watch is also in effect for much of the region. Anticipated hazards include 50-60 mph gusts, 20’+ waves, & 3-6″ of rain. https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc pic.twitter.com/k1NwCyx9QL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 25, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!