AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 13 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 13 cents from last week ($3.69), averaging $3.56 per gallon. Today’s price is 55 cents lower than a month ago ($4.11), and 48 cents higher than September 19, 2021 ($3.08). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Prices continue to fall locally, but there are big factors tugging on global oil prices—war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices.”

AAA Northeast’s September 19 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents lower than last week ($3.71), averaging $3.67 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 24 cents lower than a month ago ($3.91), and 48 cents higher than this day last year ($3.19).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.56 $3.69 $4.11 $3.08 Massachusetts $3.68 $3.80 $4.20 $3.10 Connecticut $3.45 $3.59 $4.05 $3.20

*Prices as of September 19, 2022

