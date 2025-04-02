Space Force Chief Visits Naval War College, Emphasizes Space as Warfighting Domain

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visited the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) on April 1, meeting with leadership, faculty and students to discuss the growing importance of space in national defense.

Saltzman met with NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker and delivered a lecture as part of the college’s Lectures of Opportunity series. His talk focused on the transformation of space into a contested warfighting domain and the need to protect joint and combined forces from space-enabled threats.

He addressed the strategic role space plays in enabling both national security operations and everyday life in the United States. The discussion included topics on defending space capabilities and adapting to emerging threats in the domain.

Following the lecture, Saltzman met with the five U.S. Space Force officers currently enrolled at the college. The conversation centered on their academic experience and future opportunities within the Space Force.

The Naval War College has increased its focus on space through its core National Security Affairs and Joint Military Operations curricula, along with three space-related elective courses. A newly established Space Studies Group—created in collaboration with the Space Training and Readiness Command—supports teaching, research and wargaming on space security and policy issues.

Saltzman’s lecture will also be included in NWC’s new “Perspectives on Modern War” course, which explores emerging challenges in the international security environment.

