Rhode Island Hospital Launches Nation’s First Trial Pairing Ultrasound and Immunotherapy for Metastatic Brain Tumors

Rhode Island Hospital has launched the nation’s first clinical trial using non-invasive focused ultrasound with immunotherapy to treat brain metastases—a major step forward in neuro-oncology care.

Brain metastases are tumors that spread to the brain from cancers that begin elsewhere in the body, such as lung, breast, or melanoma. They are the most common type of brain tumor in adults, occurring far more frequently than primary brain cancers like glioblastoma. Treating them is especially challenging because the blood-brain barrier—a protective shield around the brain—blocks many cancer drugs from reaching tumors.

The new trial will test whether focused ultrasound, a technology that uses sound waves to target tissue deep within the brain, can temporarily open that barrier and allow immunotherapy drugs to penetrate tumors more directly. Researchers hope this approach will improve outcomes compared with surgery or radiation, which often carry higher risks and side effects.

“Our laboratory research suggests this approach can significantly improve outcomes for patients with brain metastases,” said Dr. Clark C. Chen, professor of Neurosurgery and director of the Brain Tumor Program at Brown University Health. “We’re excited to lead this first-of-its-kind U.S. study and to offer patients a non-invasive option that could redefine how we treat brain tumors.”

Immunotherapy has already transformed treatment for several advanced cancers, including lung cancer. Combining it with focused ultrasound could open new possibilities for patients whose cancers have spread to the brain.

The trial is being conducted with leading U.S. medical centers, sponsored by Insightec, a global developer of focused ultrasound technology, and supported by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, which provided funding and clinical infrastructure.

Patients interested in participating can contact Amanda Hasbrouck at 401-793-9177 for more information.

