Rep. Carson Leads Fight to Save Newport Hospital Birthing Center from Possible Closure

State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is leading the push to stop Brown University Health from closing the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center at Newport Hospital.

In a letter signed by all five Aquidneck Island state representatives, including Terri Cortvriend, Michelle McGaw, Marvin Abney, and Alex Finkelman, the group urges hospital leaders and Brown University Health to keep the birthing center open and hold a public hearing on the island before making any final decisions.

The birthing center, which opened in 1995 and was named after Newport philanthropist Noreen Stonor Drexel, received the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s “Baby Friendly” designation in 2004 for its support of breastfeeding and maternal care.

The lawmakers argue that the closure would significantly impact women, infants, and families across Newport County, particularly low-income households and those without transportation who would be forced to travel off-island for prenatal and delivery services.

In the letter, the legislators point to the large number of young families stationed at the Newport Naval base who rely on the birthing center and cite increased state funding for hospitals as part of the recently enacted state budget. That includes $38 million in additional hospital reimbursements and direct support, along with more than $40 million in added funds for primary care.

Nearly 200 residents and healthcare professionals packed Newport City Hall this week as the City Council passed a resolution opposing the closure. While Newport Hospital Foundation Board Chair Carol Bazarsky addressed the council, Brown University Health Executive Vice President Sarah Frost and Newport Hospital President Dr. Tenny Thomas — the letter’s recipients — did not attend.

The lawmakers have requested that Frost and Thomas hold a public hearing in Newport in August to hear directly from island residents affected by the proposed closure.

