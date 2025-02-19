Trump Signs Executive Order to Make IVF More Affordable and Accessible

President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), directing federal agencies to recommend policies that reduce costs and improve availability for American families.

The order instructs agencies to explore measures that lower out-of-pocket expenses and ensure consistent access to fertility treatments. It also calls for a review of existing policies that contribute to the high cost of IVF, which can range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle, often requiring multiple attempts.

“As many as one in seven couples struggle to conceive, and the financial burden of IVF is often prohibitive,” the White House stated. “This order prioritizes making it easier for loving parents to have children.”

IVF coverage remains inconsistent across the country. Only a quarter of employers offer insurance plans that include the procedure, and only a handful of states mandate coverage in some capacity. Federal coverage is currently limited to military personnel, veterans, and select government employees.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services indicates that more than 85,000 infants were born through IVF in 2021. Meanwhile, the U.S. fertility rate has continued to decline, dropping 3% in 2023 from the previous year.

The executive action builds on Trump’s previous efforts to support family formation. During his first term, he doubled the child tax credit and allowed parents to withdraw up to $5,000 from retirement accounts without penalty after childbirth or adoption.

Trump, who has long advocated for increasing the nation’s birth rate, reiterated his support for IVF, stating: “We want more babies. IVF treatments are expensive, and it’s very hard for many people to access them, but I have supported IVF from the very beginning.”

The administration’s directive comes amid growing concerns about declining birth rates and the affordability of family-building options, issues that have gained increasing attention in the national policy debate.

