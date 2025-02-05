Peter Neronha Joins Coalition of 15 Attorneys General Against Trump’s Executive Order on Transgender Medical Procedures

A coalition of 15 Democrat attorneys general, including Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, issued a joint statement on Wednesday pledging to protect access to gender-transition procedures, in direct opposition to a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s executive order, issued on January 28, seeks to end federal funding for medical interventions such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors, which it describes as “chemical and surgical mutilation.” The order also directs federal agencies to review and rescind policies that rely on guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which Trump’s administration claims lacks scientific integrity.

In their statement, the attorneys general slammed Trump’s order as an overreach, arguing that it misrepresents gender-transition treatments and falsely links them to “female genital mutilation.” They defended gender-transition procedures as “essential, life-saving medical treatment” and vowed to challenge any federal action restricting access in their jurisdictions.

“Health care decisions should be made by patients, families, and doctors, not by a politician trying to use his power to restrict your freedoms,” the statement read. The coalition also pointed to a recent court ruling that forced the federal government to resume funding that had been frozen under Trump’s administration, emphasizing that federal agencies “cannot pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate” grants for gender-transition treatments.

The executive order is part of Trump’s broader push to limit transgender medical procedures, particularly for minors, which he has made a key issue in his 2024 campaign. The order directs the Department of Justice to crack down on medical providers and consider legal action against states that facilitate gender-transition treatments for minors without parental consent. It also orders the Department of Defense to remove such procedures from TRICARE, the health care program for military families.

The attorneys general who joined the statement represent California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Vermont, and Wisconsin

