RFK Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary After Contentious Senate Battle

The U.S. Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, capping a contentious nomination fight that centered on his skepticism about vaccines.

The 52-48 vote fell largely along party lines, with every Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opposing Kennedy’s confirmation, including Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a longtime friend of Kennedy.

Kennedy, 71, will now lead the sprawling $1.7 trillion agency responsible for pandemic preparedness, government-funded health care programs, and the regulation of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. As HHS secretary, he will oversee the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

His confirmation comes after months of controversy over his past statements questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Critics, including leading public health officials, argued that Kennedy’s views could undermine trust in government vaccination programs. Supporters, however, praised his skepticism of pharmaceutical companies and his advocacy for medical freedom.

The appointment marks a striking shift for Kennedy, a longtime Democrat and environmental lawyer who has clashed with his own party over vaccines and public health policies. His nomination reflected Trump’s willingness to embrace ideological outsiders in key roles.

