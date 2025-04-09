Rhode Island And Massachusetts Named Best States for Children’s Health in New Study

In a recent WalletHub report ranking the best states for children’s health, Rhode Island earned the No. 2 spot nationwide, just behind Massachusetts. The ranking compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 33 indicators of cost, quality, and access to care for kids.

The Ocean State stood out for having one of the lowest rates of uninsured children in the country—only 5.6%—and the lowest percentage of families reporting trouble paying their children’s medical bills. Rhode Island also ranks high in health care access, boasting the second-highest number of children’s hospitals per capita and the seventh-lowest out-of-pocket costs for pediatric care.

But access isn’t the only factor. Rhode Island also excels in health outcomes. The state has one of the lowest child death rates for those under 14. That’s likely linked to high vaccination rates: Nearly 86% of toddlers have received the full recommended vaccine schedule, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts claimed the top overall ranking, thanks in part to its nation-leading 1.5% uninsured rate for children and the lowest infant mortality rate in the U.S. Kids in the Bay State also benefit from high access to preventative care, with many receiving both medical and dental checkups annually.

Though both states score well, the cost of care remains a hurdle. Nationally, the average family pays nearly $6,300 annually toward employer-sponsored health coverage. And for those who don’t qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, that financial burden can be heavy—especially amid inflation.

